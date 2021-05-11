The Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Council is seeking input from the public on five projects under consideration for funding through the federal transportation alternative program within Clark County. Proposed projects include bicycle and pedestrian facilities.
The public comment and review period will continue through May 21.
Project application can be viewed and commented on at rtc.wa.gov/programs/tap/projects.
