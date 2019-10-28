The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has reported the death of a jail inmate at a local hospital earlier this month.
According to the sheriff’s press release, on Oct. 17 a 63-year-old inmate returning from meeting with his attorney was observed by jail staff suffering from a medical condition.
Jail medical staff began to treat the inmate before he was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he remained in critical condition. The inmate died on Oct. 22.
Given the inmate’s incarceration the sheriff’s office considered it an in-custody death, according to the release. The death appeared to be of natural causes.
The sheriff’s office did not provide any additional information about the inmate or the circumstances at the time of the release.
— The Reflector
