The 2021 fall class schedule published by Clark College last month shows more than 400 classes will feature on-campus components in the upcoming semester, marking the first time in-person instruction will be offered since March 2020.
“This is an exciting moment for the college, as we prepare to safely welcome large numbers of students and employees back to a campus that has been too quiet for far too long,” Clark College President Karin Edwards said in a news release. “At the same time, it’s important to understand that we are not making this decision rashly. We will continue to follow the guidance of our state and local public health agencies to ensure that this return is done with everyone’s safety in mind.”
Fall term at the college begins Monday, Sept. 20. The schedule is released earlier in the year to give students time to consider their options and sign up for classes. Registration for summer and fall terms opens Monday, May 10.
According to the news release, about 25 percent of fall classes will be in-person. More classes may be added over the next several months as the college monitors the COVID-19 guidelines.
“Our faculty are excited to get back to in-person instruction in the fall, but are prepared to roll their classes back into online delivery if the COVID landscape changes,” Interim Vice President of Instruction Genevieve Howard said.
Some of the in-person classes this fall will follow a hybrid format, which includes in-person and online instruction. Other classes will be “web-enhanced,” meaning the class will be taught in person with online materials and activities.
According to the release, the college is developing plans for the return of some support services while retaining the virtual help center that has operated throughout the pandemic. The college has already announced its plans to bring back athletic competition in the fall. Athletic practices returned to campus during the spring term, according to the release. The 2021 commencement ceremony will also be held in-person on June 17, with restrictions on how many people can attend, the release stated.
The college is working to ensure its infrastructure and equipment meets its needs for re-opening the college safely. Visitors may need to use safety precautions like hand sanitizing, face coverings and health screenings in order to participate in on-campus activities. Details will be announced closer to the fall semester.
