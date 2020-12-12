On Thursday, Dec. 3, the Clark County Superior Court ruled in favor of a summary judgement clarifying that the Clark College Foundation’s donor and partner records are private.
Judge Suzan L. Clark’s decision determined that the foundation’s records are not subject to the Public Records Act.
In a news release, the foundation said the judge’s decision is key for Clark College Foundation because it protects information about its donors and partners and the ruling allows the foundation to continue what it has done since it was established in 1973: act in good faith for its donors and partners by establishing trust and providing consistent stewardship of their investments that ultimately benefit Clark College.
“We are pleased that the court recognizes the independence of Clark College Foundation, thus supporting our crucial efforts to protect donor and volunteer confidentiality,” CEO of Clark College Foundation Lisa Gibert said in a news release.
