The Clark County Permit Center will be closed for staff training and to catch up on permit applications Dec. 26 through Dec. 31. All county offices will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas and Wednesday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
While the Permit Center is closed, all other Clark County Community Development offices and services located on the third and fourth floors of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. will remain open during regular business hours. For more information, go to clark.wa.gov/community-development.
The permit center, along with all county offices, will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. To improve customer service Clark County is implementing a new permit application process beginning in 2020.
“This closure is necessary for staff training and to move applications already in the system through the process, so we are ready to start the new procedures in January,” said Mike Curtis, permit center manager.
One update that will go into effect after Jan. 1 is that permit application packets for new construction will need to be complete and have all the required information prior to being accepted by Permit Center staff. Incomplete application packets will not be accepted. A list of required application information based on application type will be available on the county website in mid to late December.
“Permit Center employees have been working on developing new ways to streamline the building permit process,” said Mitch Nickolds, Clark County Community Development director. “Our goal is to make the application process more efficient and remove duplicative or non-value added processes.”
To learn more about applying for building permits in Clark County visit the county’s website at clark.wa.gov/community-
development/permit-center.
— Clark County
