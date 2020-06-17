A 21-year-old Vancouver woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County Tuesday morning, and a driver is now accused of vehicular homicide, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
The crash was reported at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 47.
A 2010 Honda Civic driven by Tiberius A. Veazie, 24, of Vancouver, was headed southbound on I-5 when Veazie lost control and hit a second vehicle, a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 37-year-old Chehalis man.
The Honda then left the roadway and hit a guardrail.
A passenger in the Honda, identified as Faith S. Ortega, 21, of Vancouver, was killed in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Veazie was injured and transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Vancouver. Veazie was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
The Chehalis driver was not injured.
The crash was reportedly caused by reckless driving, and drugs or alcohol are suspected to be factors, according to the state patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.