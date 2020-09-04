On Tuesday, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, applauded an announcement by the United States Department of Health and Human Services that Southwest Washington Communities will be receiving $500,000 in federal grants to help prevent youth substance use.
As a senior member of the United States House Appropriations Committee, Herrera Beutler said she helped secure the highest-ever level funding in 2020 for the Drug-Free Communities Support Program, which distributes the grants. The federal dollars will provide community coalitions to help fight against youth substance use, including prescription drugs, alcohol, tobacco and marijuana.
“The impacts of substance use are felt far and wide in our communities. As mentors, parents, neighbors, and friends, it’s our responsibility to help lead young adults and school-aged residents on the path to healthy lives,” Herrera Beutler said in a news release. “From my position on the Appropriations Committee in Congress, I worked to strengthen this program to prevent youth substance use in our communities and I’m glad to see these resources being targeted right here.”
— The Reflector
