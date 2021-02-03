On Monday, Feb. 1, lawmakers in the Washington State House of Representatives voted on a bill that would spend $2.2 billion of federal funds on COVID relief. Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, was among 36 Republicans who “reluctantly voted no” on the Democrat-sponsored measure, as many felt the bill was “not enough to provide real comprehensive relief to struggling businesses and families” according to a release from Abbarno’s office.
"I came to Olympia to help create opportunities to make small businesses better and families stronger — to invest in them — not allocate federal money just to make government bigger. I voted no because my priorities go so far beyond this legislation. This is just not enough," Abarrno said in the news release.
In the release, Abbarno said he would have preferred the REAL Recovery for Washington Act (House Bill 1334). HB 1334 is a measure sponsored by House Republican Budget Leader Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, which proposed $4 billion in relief and would have used $1.8 billion in federal funding and $2.1 billion from Washington State’s rainy day fund.
According to the release, House Republicans offered six amendments that focused on providing more rental and utility assistance, helping child care providers, supporting small businesses, safely reopening schools and assisting students who have fallen behind.
"As the husband of a great middle school math teacher and a father of two elementary school-aged students, I know how important this is. It's really heartbreaking to see the needs in my community, from my wife's students and from my children's friends. But this legislation focuses on programs with federal money, rather than real relief that would make a difference in the lives of my neighbors," Abbarno said.
According to the release, Democrats rejected five of the six of the Republican amendments, choosing not to use any of the state's rainy day fund for COVID-19 relief and opting to only appropriate money provided by the federal government.
"I'm just utterly disappointed. My priorities are investing in people, empowering communities and creating opportunities for our businesses and families. This bill falls short from doing what we can," Abbarno said. "My vote sends a message to my district that this bill falls woefully short and does not measure anywhere near my commitment and promises to our communities — to lift families out of poverty through investments in them. Our community members have needs now. Unfortunately, my priorities were not the priorities of the majority."
The measure passed the House, 61-36.
