Community Home Health and Hospice is set to bring back a portion of its grief support groups starting on Monday, June 8.
Adult day and evening grief groups at the James Avery Grief Center in Longview will be back in session with a few restrictions. Masks will be required and all groups will be limited to five people, including the counselor. To accommodate for these restrictions, CHHH will be hosting two groups at the same time in separate areas of the building.
Adult day grief groups are on the first and third Mondays of the month from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Evening grief groups are the second and fourth Mondays of the month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All groups meet at the James Avery Grief Center located at 1000 12th Ave., Longview.
Bereavement specialists at CHHH are available by phone for urgent needs at (360) 703-0300.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.