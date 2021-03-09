At a March 1 study session, Battle Ground City Council greeted the newest member of the Battle Ground Police Department. At the session, Police Chief Mike Fort introduced K9 Charlie along with his partner and handler, Officer Clint Fraser.
At only 18 months old, Charlie is the youngest member of the department, a release from the city noted, adding that the K9 “has a nose for police work.” Charlie and Fraser recently completed 16 weeks of training and earned state certification for both patrol and narcotics detection work.
Charlie is a German Shepherd that was born in the Czech Republic, the release stated. He spent his younger months in Alabama before relocating to Battle Ground.
“Charlie is a great dog and we love training and working together,” Fraser said in the release. “He is even-keeled, knows when it’s time to go to work, and gets the job done.
Fraser has served with the Battle Ground Police Department for 15 years, the release stated. Dogs have always been part of his life and one of his professional goals was to serve with a K9 partner.
According to the release, Charlie’s primary job is to search and find. He assists officers by searching for and locating evidence and suspects with his superior sense of smell. When not on patrol, K9 teams love to engage with the community at events and in schools. Charlie and Officer Fraser look forward to maintaining that tradition as health protocols allow.
Battle Ground’s K9 program was paused after the retirement of K9 Luca in November of 2019. In keeping its promise to the community, city council adopted a 2021 budget with additional police department funding to maintain and support programs and services, including the K9 program. Support for the program also came from Vancouver Police Department Master K9 handlers who provided training for Battle Ground’s team at no cost.
“I am so happy to introduce our new K9 Team,” Fort said. “We heard how much the community values the program for its police work and for the opportunities to engage with the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.