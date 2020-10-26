A Vancouver man faces a first-degree assault charge following the alleged stabbing of his roommate at their residence.
Loy William, 72, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court Oct. 21 for the alleged stabbing that occurred in Hazel Dell the prior day, with bail set at $100,000.
According to a probable cause affidavit for William’s arrest, Clark County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 5 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 7000 block of Northeast 31st Avenue for an assault with a weapon. The victim, Robert Jones, told emergency operators he was stabbed with a knife by his roommate, William, the affidavit stated.
Responding officers contacted Jones walking down Northeast 31st Avenue, shirtless and holding a t-shirt up to his chest, the affidavit stated. The officers noticed fresh blood on and around the t-shirt, with Jones indicating he had been stabbed.
Jones said that he was outside when William tried to fight him, according to the affidavit, noting that William had threatened him with a machete the previous day. William then stabbed Jones with what was described as a 6-inch switchblade knife, the affidavit stated, with the officer noting a three to four-inch laceration “actively bleeding” during the initial interview.
While being treated by medical personnel who arrived on scene, Jones gave officers a description of William, the affidavit stated, and was later transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for his injuries.
At the hospital Jones told officers he was talking with William’s girlfriend, who was at the residence property, when William came out of the residence agitated, according to the affidavit, challenging Jones to a fight and stabbing him. Jones could not recall what William said to him before he called 911 and William and his girlfriend entered the residence.
The officer at the hospital recalled hearing a doctor stating worry that the stab wound had punctured Jones’ heart, calling for emergency surgery, the affidavit stated.
Sheriff’s deputies detained William about a half-hour after arriving at the residence, according to the affidavit, and was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault. The affidavit noted that officers responded to the residence two days before where William reported that Jones threatened him and used racial slurs, though no arrests were made.
William is set for another court hearing on Nov. 4, according to court records.
