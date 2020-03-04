The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public following a sexual assault that was reported Feb. 27 in the area if Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 44th Street in the Truman Neighborhood.
The assault was reported at 5:30 a.m. Deputies responded and an investigation was started by the Clark County Major Crimes Unit.
The sheriff’s office is requesting the assistance of residents of the area who might have seen or have video footage of any suspicious individuals between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Feb. 27.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fred Neiman at (564) 397-2120 or email him at fred.neimanjr@clark.wa.gov.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.