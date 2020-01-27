Pacific Northwest homebuilder Pacific Lifestyle Homes recently announced the grand opening of a new community in Ridgefield, Heron Woods.
Most of the 47 homes in the new community back up to a wildlife corridor and have spacious backyards. The new neighborhood is located minutes from Interstate 5 and the modern additions to the Ridgefield community. Home pricing for the new community starts at $361,000 with the model home being open on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Heron Woods is located in the Ridgefield School District and will have younger kids going to Union Ridge Elementary.
“We are really thrilled to open the Heron Woods community. The designs of these homes are very efficient and the entry price is attractive for new buyers” Steve Bradford, vice president of sales and marketing for Pacific Lifestyle Homes, said in a news release.
Floor plans for the neighborhood range from 1,400 to 2,400 square feet with two to five bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Buyers can choose from many different two-level home plans with more than 50 designs.
All homes in the neighborhood include: a complementary finish package including features such as “smart home” technology, granite tile countertops, 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, stainless steel appliances, hand-scraped or smooth plank hardwood floors, tile bathroom floors in the master suite, a USB wall charger and front and back landscaping.
All homes also have a “smart technology package,” which includes programmable lights, climate and locks to the two Amazon Echo devices included in each home. Owners can monitor their home remotely and program music, temperature and security settings.
A “premier finish package,” which includes a holiday gourmet kitchen with extended cabinets, built-in microwave and five-burner gas cooktop, is another option for homebuyers. Other features include a double-wide walk-in shower in the master bath, craftsman extended millwork package and gas fireplace.
The model home will be located at 3807 NW 269th in Ridgefield. The sales agent for the community is Laura Pagel (206) 226-4683.
— The Reflector
