Clark County Council is seeking to fill a vacancy on the county’s planning commission, calling for applications to serve on the volunteer commission in an announcement last week.
The position would begin immediately once approved and run through Dec. 31, 2025, according to the announcement. The position is one of seven on the commission which makes recommendations to county council on planning, zoning and development in unincorporated parts of the county, handling issues like growth management, roads, public facilities, development regulations and applicable county ordinances.
Those looking to apply are directed to submit a letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, Clark County Council, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666. Applications also can be emailed to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
— The Reflector
