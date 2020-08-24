On Thursday, Aug. 20, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler joined a bipartisan group of members calling on the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to immediately resume negotiations on a COVID relief package to provide critical assistance to families, seniors, small businesses and workers throughout Southwest Washington and the country.
“We recognize that negotiating such a significant legislative proposal is difficult, but failing to reach a deal is unacceptable and is a failure of duty to the American people. During times of national emergencies, the American people look to elected officials to set aside their differences and take action through a sense of shared purpose and direction. The time for excuses has passed: Congress must work together and find compromise to jumpstart this process. We urge you to continue negotiations as soon as possible,” Herrera Beutler and the lawmakers wrote in their letter.
The full text of the letter can be read by visiting bit.ly/3aX9WVj
— The Reflector
