A 54-year-old Washougal woman died Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Northeast 78th Street in Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and EMS personnel responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, evidence and witness statements revealed that a Ford Flex driven by Carolyn Clark-Bennett, of Washougal, pulled out of the Kings Way Christian School parking lot on to 78th Street, making a left turn. The Ford Flex drove directly into the path of a westbound Dodge 2500 pickup driven by Kierstan Cormican, of Battle Ground.
The pickup collided with the driver's side of the Ford Flex. Clark-Bennett died at the scene.
EMS personnel attempted to resuscitate her but were not successful.
Cormican and three passengers in the Ford Flex were transported to area hospitals with injuries. Their conditions are unknown this morning.
“Cormican has been very cooperative with law enforcement, and no charges have been filed,” according to the sheriff’s office.” This collision is under active investigation by the CCSO Traffic Unit.”
Clark-Bennett was an associate principal at Wind River Middle School and Stevenson High School.
