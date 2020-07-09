A sweet new festival that promises to celebrate and highlight the area’s well-known berry farms is coming to Hockinson this Saturday, all while maintaining social distancing practices.
Hosted by the Hockinson Main Street team in collaboration with the Hockinson School District, the inaugural “Hockinson Berry Festival” is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of 159th and 182nd Avenues.
Members of the public are encouraged to take a drive to the “best census designated place” in the Northwest to enjoy farm fresh berries and meet the farmers that grow them.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visitors will be required to wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet away from people not in their immediate households. Anyone feeling sick or who has been exposed to someone who is sick must stay home.
Among the vendors participating in the festival are Grandma Dixie’s, Majestic Farms Blueberries and Prairie Berry Farms as well as the Hockinson Market, which will be mixing special blueberry milkshakes using local blueberries.
For more information, visit the Hockinson Main Street Team Facebook page.
– The Reflector
