Cool cars
Cars fill the streets in Vancouver during Cruise the Couve July 20. 

 Photo by Mary Broten

Cruise the Couve rolled through Downtown Vancouver on Main Street between 28th and 6th streets Saturday July 20. From old Fords to the latest Teslas, there was a vehicle for everyone’s taste. The all-day event didn’t require registration and there’s no limit to year, make or model. 

Vintage bus
Cassie Chartier from Battle Ground watches cars pass by from inside her father’s 1962 Volkswagen Bus at Cruise the Couve in Vancouver July 20. 

Food, beer gardens and vendors lined the streets. Viewers sat in their own cars, or on lawn chairs with groups of friends and families, pointing at their favorite cars and cheering loudly revving engines. 

