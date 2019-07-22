Cruise the Couve rolled through Downtown Vancouver on Main Street between 28th and 6th streets Saturday July 20. From old Fords to the latest Teslas, there was a vehicle for everyone’s taste. The all-day event didn’t require registration and there’s no limit to year, make or model.
Food, beer gardens and vendors lined the streets. Viewers sat in their own cars, or on lawn chairs with groups of friends and families, pointing at their favorite cars and cheering loudly revving engines.
