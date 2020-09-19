The Building Industry Group (BIG), a non-partisan Political Action Committee of the Building Industry Association (BIA) or Clark County, has announced its endorsements for the upcoming general election.
Previously announced primary endorsements include: U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (3rd Congressional District), State Rep. Vicki Kraft (17th Legislative District, Position 1), State Sen. Lynda Wilson (17th Legislative District), State Sen. Ann Rivers (18th Legislative District), State Rep. Paul Harris (17th Legislative District, Position 2), State Rep. Brandon Vick (18th Legislative District, Position 1) and State Rep. Larry Hoff (18th Legislative District, Position 2).
New endorsements from the BIG include Sen. Annette Cleveland (49th Legislative District), Candidate Karen Bowerman for Clark County Council (District 3) and Councilor Gary Medvigy for Clark County Council (District 4).
According to a news release, the BIG believes Sen. Cleveland and Councilor Medvigy were strong advocates for the industry in supporting the request to designate home construction as an essential industry. After meeting with Karen Bowerman, the BIG believes she will bring the same level of understanding and advocacy to the Clark County Council. These individuals will be integral in efforts to address housing affordability at the state and local levels.
