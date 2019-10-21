Local civic leadership development program Leadership Clark County (LCC) recently announced its 2019 Outstanding Alumnus Award recipient, Tracey Malone, with an awards celebration scheduled for Oct. 23 at Royal Oaks Country Club, an announcement from LCC announced last week.
Malone graduated from LCC’s Class of 2014, the announcement stated, noting she serves on numerous boards in Clark County as well as LCC’s recruiting committee and work on many other program events.
The doors open at Royal Oaks at 5:30 p.m. with the ceremony to begin at 6 p.m., the announcement stated. Tickets for the event are $35 and are available at leadershipclarkcounty.com/programs/Clark-County-Leader
ship-Awards/tickets-2. Addition
al information is available on the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/events/467810303820590/.
Founded in 1993, LCC selects its participants through a competitive application process, with those taking part gaining “in-depth knowledge of our community and leadership skills that enable them to be more effective in their community involvement,” according to the announcement.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.