The 80-year-old Vancouver man charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder following a shooting at the Smith Tower Apartments in Vancouver last year has died of natural causes, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Breck was still being held at the Clark County Jail Feb. 5 when he was transported to an area hospital due to an illness. He died Tuesday, Feb. 11, while in hospital care.
His family was aware of his condition at the time of his death, according to the sheriff’s office.
Breck was booked into jail in October 2019 after the shooting, which resulted in the death of 75-year-old Dean Tunstall.
“Breck’s death is considered an in custody death due to being lodged at the Clark County jail, and was at an area hospital for several days, when he passed,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release. “No further information at this time.”
