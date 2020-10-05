Clark County experienced a slight decrease — about 19 — in the number of initial claim applications for unemployment benefits it received during the week of Sept. 20-26, bringing that week’s total to 1,149, according to new numbers out Thursday by the state Employment Security Department.
When compared with the number of initial claims filed this time last year, initial claims are still about 3.5-times higher than usual.
The state as a whole saw a large decrease this week in the number of new filings, recording 17,734 initial claims — a 9.4-percent decrease compared to the week prior, according to an ESD news release.
Overall, claims remained steady and high with new numbers out this week. A total 530,360 total claims were made, a small decrease from the week prior, and ESD paid out a total $775 million to 424,789 individual claims. The total number of individual claims being paid out remains at an elevated level.
“As we head into autumn, ESD has now paid out more than $11 billion to over one million Washingtonians since the COVID-19 job losses began in March,” ESD Commissioner Suzie LeVine said in a prepared statement. “The big jump this week was due to the delivery of benefits for the Lost Wages Assistance Program, which provided more than $625 million in much-needed funds to individuals and families across the state.”
More than $625 million of the $775 million paid out was due to the Lost Wages Assistance Program payment, according to ESD. Those benefits are limited to a six-week period between July 26 and Sept. 5 of this year, and only a limited number of funds are available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“These additional funds to help unemployed workers are welcome — providing much-needed assistance to Washingtonians and their families during this crisis,” LeVine said.
Industries in Clark County that reported the largest number of initial claims during the week ending Sept. 26 include specialty trade contractors, administrative and support services, educational services, and food and drinking places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.