The signalized crossing planned to help pedestrians cross Main Street in Old Town Battle Ground continues to take shape, as the project largely funded through grant money is likely to open in April.
The crossing, east of Central Park and west of Clark Avenue, will feature rectangular rapid flashing beacons alongside standard crosswalk markings along Main Street. The beacon activates when a pedestrian attempts to cross the street, serving as a clear sign and warning to motorists to stop for the crossing.
Initially planned to open this month, a delay in delivery of the beacons to the project has extended the timeframe to completion. Battle Ground city spokeswoman Bonnie Gilberti said the opening was likely to happen in mid to late April.
The crosswalk is about midway between existing crossings at Clark and Fourth avenues, which are about 240 yards apart, a prior news release from the city stated. The distance often leads to pedestrians crossing mid-block where no clear crosswalk is established.
The project cost $53,566, with $50,000 obtained by the city in grant funding, the release stated.
