The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 approaching the Nisqually River Bridge will be reduced to two lanes of traffic this weekend from 5:30 to 10:30 a.m. on April 24-25.
The Washington State Department of Transportation encourages drivers to add extra time to their commutes as the Nisqually River Bridge is inspected. The inspection will help ensure the bridge's span is functional and working properly, stated a news release.
Precautions like these help extend the life of the state's infrastructure, stated the release.
