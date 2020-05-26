The city of Woodland is eyeing a grant-funded update to its mandated shoreline management plan, with dozens of meetings with stakeholders planned to inform about what changes may be made.
During the past week, Woodland Community Development Director Travis Goddard has been speaking with city officials about a coming update to the city’s Shoreline Management Program, a plan that deals with development along bodies of water within the city.
During a conversation with The Reflector, Goddard provided some background, noting that in 2016 Woodland approved the initial shoreline plan. He said that initial plan was tailored to parts of the city adjacent to Horseshoe Lake and Lewis River, a more-focused scope compared to Cowlitz County’s overarching jurisdiction that included multiple bodies of water.
Although he said the city were required by state law to update their shoreline plan every eight years, Woodland had secured enough funding to take part in the process earlier rather than later due to state-sourced granting. This ultimately would make for an easier process, Goddard hoped.
“We don’t have that much catching up to do,” Goddard remarked. He noted the year scheduled for an update in Cowlitz Country by the state legislation creating the need for shoreline plans was 2021, so the city was getting a heads-up on that requirement, as well.
The city received a $16,800 grant from the state Department of Ecology to fund the update. Goddard said that was due to Ecology wishing to fast-track some of the updates, to get the work done sooner than later in smaller jurisdictions, like Woodland.
“Given the current state of the economy, it’s nice to know that we have money to get this work done,” Goddard said.
Goddard noted that several changes had been adopted in state government since the city’s plan was first adopted in 2016, not the least of which was an inflation-based increase to the threshold for dock projects on permit requirements. Although previously the threshold was $10,000, the planned adoption is to raise that limit to $11,200 before someone needed to take part in a permitting process to get a dock built on their residential land, according to documents presented to council.
“The shoreline (plan) is really about how development and human activity is affecting our major water bodies,” Goddard said.
Of the grant funds, $6,000 were designated to public outreach, according to council documents. Goddard noted that the outreach to the public was only part of the imminent process, explaining that there was technical outreach for overseeing agencies on changes, things Goddard said were generally not as interesting to those looking to see how the plan would actually affect theirs — or nearby — properties.
“My guess is people really want to see what this means, and they either want to get a presentation of … what’s happening as opposed to the wonkish details,” Goddard explained. He said he wanted to have his department start the outreach “as early as possible” with videos, letters, but as soon as possible extra events will be added, in part due to Goddard’s affinity for in-person events.
“I might be planning 10 events now, but I may put on 30 by the time I’m done,” Goddard remarked.
Goddard explained the plan was essentially implementing state-level regulations at a local level. If a particular development requires an actual permit, it ultimately ends up in the state Department of Ecology’s hands for review, though things under exempt items — such as a dock under a particular dollar amount — are purely county-determined.
There was a preliminary date of June 11 for the first public open house on the project, though whether or not it would be remote via a teleconference application or in person was still up for consideration given restrictions on public gatherings currently in place.
Goddard said that his goal was to come up with regulations that could end up keeping property owners from paying more through a permitting process, instead going through an exemption letter process where certain specifications were already signed off instead of paying thousands of dollars to permit a construction.
“(For) a $10,000 dock, you can do it with a really cheap and fast exemption letter, but if you’re building a $15,000 … dock, that requires a permit that might cost thousands and thousands of dollars,” Goddard said. “If I can help them understand that and they design a small dock instead of a medium dock and it saves them six months and $10,000 in permitting, then a success. I want them to get their dock, and if they can live with some design modifications, we’ll save some time and money and make it a better solution for less impacts on the environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.