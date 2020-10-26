The Washington State Department of Health is collaborating with Safeway and Albertsons to offer no-cost influenza vaccinations for uninsured adults over the age of 18. The effort is to help prevent flu illnesses during the COVID-19 pandemic as health officials are concerned that the presence of both viruses could put more people in the hospital and strain the state’s healthcare system.
Twenty-three Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies across the state will offer the vaccine free of charge through June of 2021 to uninsured adults. No proof of residency or immigration status will be required for the vaccination. A list of participating locations can be found at doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/IllnessandDisease/Flu/NoCostVaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.