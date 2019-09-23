There will be a change in leadership at The Reflector as Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Haukaas departs for a new job and Regional Executive Editor Eric Schwartz absorbs his responsibilities in the newsroom.
Haukaas, who started as a reporter at the newspaper in 2016 and was promoted to the editor position in March 2018, has taken a new position as marketing manager for Community Home Health & Hospice.
His final day at The Reflector will be Friday, Sept. 27.
“I’ve always been a big fan of Jonathan from when he stepped in the door as a reporter,” said Lafromboise Communications President and Reflector Publisher Michael Wagar. “I promoted him to editor and I don’t regret it at all. He’s been a great editor. I am really happy he has the opportunity to continue serving the community at Community Home Health and Hospice. I wish him the best and I thank him for all his hard work.”
Haukaas said he’s grateful for those in North County who have allowed him to tell their stories during the past three years. He’s also thankful for an engaged readership that has continued to keep The Reflector strong.
“I’m also grateful to our Publisher and President Michael Wagar, Regional Executive Editor Eric Schwartz and former publisher Laura Venneri for the many opportunities and resources they granted me,” he said. “Under Schwartz’s watch, readers can expect a high-quality paper each week. I’ll miss the opportunity to hear and then tell to thousands of readers incredible stories about incredible people. I’ll miss the buzz of election nights and Friday night lights. I’ll miss the excitement of grandparents who stop by to get 12 copies of a paper their grandchild is in. I’ll miss having Literary Leftovers and Dungeon Donuts within walking distance.”
Schwartz has previously served as a contributor to The Reflector. He’s a former editor at The Reflector’s sister newspaper, The Chronicle in Centralia.
“ I’m excited, and the community of North Clark County should be excited, that longtime journalist Eric Schwartz will lead the newsroom moving forward,” Wagar said. “He’s a top-notch journalist and will serve the community well.”
Schwartz said he’ll seek to build on the foundation Haukaas has provided during his three years at The Reflector.
“Jonathan has always understood the importance of The Reflector to the community and has maintained a dogged approach to serving readers with high quality, comprehensive news they expect,” Schwartz said. “Moving forward, we’ll continue that mission and work hard to maintain and build on our position as the dominant news source in North Clark County.”
About Schwartz
Schwartz, a graduate of Forks High School on the Olympic Peninsula, attended Centralia College and Eastern Washington University, where he was the editor-in-chief of the award-winning college newspaper, The Easterner, and received the Edmund J. Yarwood award as the top performer in his class. He worked through a fellowship at The Tri-City Herald before accepting a full-time reporting job with The Chronicle in 2007. After three years at The Chronicle, he moved to Kalispell, Montana, and worked as a crime, courts and emergency services reporter at The Daily Inter Lake, where he won two first-place awards for spot news coverage from the Montana Newspaper Publishers Association. In 2011, he returned to The Chronicle as the assistant editor before being promoted to editor in 2013.
Under his leadership, The Chronicle was the recipient of several C.B. Blethen Memorial Awards for Distinguished Reporting, and the newspaper was twice given the General Excellence Award as the top performer in its category by the Society of Professional Journalists.
Schwartz has also been the recipient of two C.B. Blethen Memorial Awards for his own reporting and has garnered additional individual awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. Most recently, he and The Chronicle staff were honored with a Key Award from the Washington Coalition for Open Government for The Chronicle’s editorials and news coverage focused on transparency in county government.
