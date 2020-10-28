On Monday, the Clark County Treasurer’s Office announced that treasurer Alishia Topper will be opening a drive-through tax payment drop-off window.
The office is opening up the drop-off window in response to the lobby being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The window is located at the parking structure kiosk at the Public Service Center (1300 Franklin St., Vancouver) and will be open on Friday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“In recognition of the health and safety challenges of in-person services due to COVID-19, I want taxpayers to have the option to drop off their payment without leaving their car,” Topper said in a news release from the county.
In addition to the kiosk, taxpayers can also seal their check payments into an envelope and drop them into a secured drop box located on the first floor of the Public Service Center at 1300 Franklin St. during the hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Taxpayers may also pay property taxes online using a credit or debit card or from their checking or savings account. E-Checks (from a savings or checking account) are free. Debit and credit card transactions have a fee.
To make a payment, go to clark.wa.gov/treasurer/payment-options or call (833) 440-8685. To register to receive your tax statement electronically and manage your property taxes online, go to paydici.com/clark-county-wa/search/landing.
Tax payments can be mailed to the Clark County Treasurer, P.O. Box 35150, Seattle, WA, 98124. Taxpayers are encouraged to use the return envelope and payment coupon provided with their statement to mail their payments.
Tax payments must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, to avoid interest charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.