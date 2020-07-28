Due to the recent spikes in temperatures, water demand in the Battle Ground area is way up and conservation efforts are needed to sustain water reserve levels, according to a news release.
In the release, the city mentioned a simple and effective way to conserve water with an odd/even watering schedule. If your home address ends in an odd number, irrigate on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday only. If your address ends in an even number, water on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday. Friday is a non-watering day for everyone.
The odd/even watering system helps distribute water demand, reducing spikes in the system. For more information and tips on water conservation, visit cityofbg.org/239/Water-Conservation.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.