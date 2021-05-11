North County lawmakers saw two more of their bills receive Gov. Inslee’s signature in the past few weeks following the end of the Washington State Legislature’s 2021 regular session.
A day after this year’s session closed on April 25, Rep. Ed Orcutt’s House Bill 1251 was signed by the governor. The bill makes it legal to operate wheeled all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on state highways in unincorporated parts of a county as long as the county has an ordinance approving their operation on the roadway and the road has a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less.
Currently, ATVs can only travel on state highways in cities and towns, stated testimony in a House bill report. The testimony mentioned Cougar, an unincorporated community in southeast Cowlitz County, where trail riding is important for both riders and the businesses they visit.
State Route 503 is the only way through Cougar, the testimony noted, meaning that riders would have to load their ATVs into trailers and drive a quarter mile through the area. It added the allowance for ATVs has been a continuing effort for several years.
Testimony in the Senate bill report argued the bill gave unincorporated communities the same authority that cities and towns have when making decisions about ATVs on their state roads.
The bill requires a county to consult with the Washington State Department of Transportation before they pass an ordinance allowing ATV operations on a highway. That stipulation was added after the department expressed concerns that it would not have a say in the process, according to testimony in the House bill report.
HB 1251 is the second bill by Orcutt, R-Kalama, to be signed this session. It will go into effect July 25.
Rep. Brandon Vick, R-Vancouver, also received Inslee’s signature on one of his bills last week. On May 3, House Bill 1399 was signed into law, paving the way for formerly incarcerated people to re-enter the workforce more easily, according to proponents of the bill.
The House bill report states that people with a criminal conviction will be able to submit a preliminary application to determine if their conviction will keep them from getting a professional license. The application has to be submitted to the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL), or a board or commission supported by the department.
In a release following the signing, Vick’s office stated the bill creates a “simple, straightforward process” for people with convictions to get a license. Before they file paperwork or pay any fees, the person will be notified whether or not they can ultimately get the license they are seeking.
“I’m pleased to see this legislation become law, and I believe it will make a difference for individuals that want to reenter the workforce after paying their debt to society,” Vick said in the release. “This bill should make it easier for a person who wants to make an honest living instead of impeding their progress.”
Testimony included in the House report called HB 1399 a “good social justice bill” similar to policy in 19 other states.
“When a person has served their time and they are ready to move forward the last thing they need is more roadblocks,” said Vick. “This legislation is going to make it easier for people to get back into the workforce, which means it’s less likely they will reoffend.”
The release added that the type of conviction will be taken into account for the type of license sought. For example, someone convicted of a financial crime would not be able to get a license in the financial sector. The DOL must make a determination of eligibility within two months after the application is received, according to the House bill report.
The legislation is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.