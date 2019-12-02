The suspect and one of two gunshot wound victims died following a shooting the parking lot of a Vancouver school last week, the result of what is thought to have been a domestic dispute.
On Nov. 26, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School south of Salmon Creek. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies located two victims upon arriving at the school, located at 2215 NE 104th St., Vancouver, and obtained information on the male suspect, later identified as Keland Hill, 38. The two victims were transported to an area hospital with one pronounced dead and the other receiving non-life-threatening injuries.
The deceased victim was identified as Tiffany Hill by organizers of a vigil for the victim hosted at Esther Short Park on Dec. 1. According to the sheriff’s office, Keland Hill was out of jail on bail pending a court hearing and Tiffany Hill had an active restraining order against the suspect. Keland Hill led deputies on a pursuit, stopping at Padden Parkway and Andresen Road, according to the sheriff’s office. He exited his vehicle and shot himself in the head, according to the sheriff’s report, and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
There were three children inside of a vehicle at the time of the shooting, though none were physically hurt, according to the sheriff’s office.
The shooting investigation shut down traffic in the area in the 2200 block of Northeast 104th Street as well as the Padden Parkway/Andresen Road intersection.
The sheriff’s office noted that at the time of the incident school had already been let out with most of the student body already gone.
