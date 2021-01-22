The Clark County Council and county manager recently appointed a volunteer Project Advisory Group (PAG) to provide input throughout the Housing Options Study and Action Plan project. The group represents a spectrum of interests, including those most vulnerable to rising housing costs and displacement, people working in the housing industry and parties responsible for housing-related regulations.
The new group will utilize a “consensus-based” approach to solve issues regarding barriers in providing additional housing types in the unincorporated Vancouver Urban Growth Area and develop recommendations that will become part of the plan. The recommendations are then reviewed and considered by the public, the Clark County Planning Commission and the Clark County Council.
The group’s first meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public.
For information on how to join and participate in the meeting, please visit clark.wa.gov/community-planning/housing-project-advisory-group
