PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center is seeking supply donations in its COVID-19 response, implementing a process to source supplies from the community to treat patients who may have the disease.
PeaceHealth is specifically seeking lab testing supplies like swabs, reagent and transport media; personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, gowns and face shields;and sanitation supplies.
Those looking to donate are asked to send contact information and a description of the donation to rssw-covid19-swsupplies@peacehealth.org.
Alongside physical donations the PeaceHealth Southwest Foundation has also established a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Online donations are being accepted to support local medical needs during this time at peacehealth.org/foundation/sw-washington/donate-now
— The Reflector
