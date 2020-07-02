A 23-year-old Battle Ground man was struck by a vehicle in the 12700 block of Northeast 359th Street late Wednesday night and later died from his injuries, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan A. Soliday was struck by a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Brush Prairie resident just before midnight.
“Upon arrival, first responders discovered a man lying in the roadway,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. “He had been struck by a Ford Transit work van traveling west on NE 359th Street. NE 359th Street is a 50 mph two-lane rural roadway with no shoulder located north of Battle Ground.”
The driver of the vehicle said Soliday crossed directly into his path from the south side of the road. The driver, who tried to provide aid for Soliday along with a passerby, remained at the scene and provided a statement for the sheriff’s office. He was not cited or arrested.
Soliday died at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday after being taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit is actively investigating this collision.
— The Reflector
