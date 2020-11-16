The Clark County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public to locate a runaway.
Emily Maurstad-Rasor was last seen Nov. 9 at her residence. She left the residence after an argument with her mother.
The mother assumed she was at a friend’s residence and did not call 911 until Nov. 15. After the friend was contacted, it was learned Emily was not at the residence.
Attempts to contact Emily via social media, friends and trusted adults were unsuccessful and her whereabouts are unknown. She has no known medical or mental health issues.
Emily is described as a 16-year-old white female, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray Sasquatch sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and gray Adidas beanie.
When located contact 911 and reference Clark County case #20-9537.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.