U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has put her support behind another police reform bill, co-sponsoring House companion legislation to South Carolina Senator Tim Scott’s JUSTICE Act, the congresswoman’s office announced today, June 18.
Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, is one of the initial co-sponsors of the House’s version of the “Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE)” Act, introduced by Minnesota Republican Rep. Pete Stauber.
The act makes a number of changes to law, including making lynching a federal hate crime, ensuring disciplinary records of officers are shared during hiring, increasing body camera funding, strengthening de-escalation training, and establishing a National Criminal Justice Commission to review the criminal justice system, Herrera Beutler’s announcement stated.
“It’s time for Congress to take action to make sure every single one of us is treated equally, has the same access to justice, and can count on law enforcement to keep us safe,” Herrera Beutler said. “I’m proud to help introduce the JUSTICE Act in the House to improve police training, and ultimately bring about positive changes to policing practices so our law enforcement can continue to responsibly protect and serve our communities, while also working to end racial injustice.”
A full text of the bill is available at jhb.house.gov/uploadedfiles/staumn_049_xml.pdf.
— The Reflector
