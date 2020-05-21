Hobby Lobby prepares to open new store in Vancouver

Construction is underway for Vancouver’s first Hobby Lobby store. The national retail chain of craft and home decors stores is set to open up in the 51,000 square-foot space formerly occupied by Sears inside the Vancouver Mall at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive. The store is projected to open in late August.
Hobby Lobby currently has 18 locations in Washington state, and the Vancouver location will bring about 35 to 50 jobs to the community paying $15.70 per hour for full-time employees and $13.50 for part-time employees.
“Once you visit Hobby Lobby, you will see that we are very unique, offering the widest variety of merchandise in the craft and home decor market under one roof,” Hobby Lobby Director of Advertising Kelly Black said. “We’re tremendously excited about becoming a part of the Vancouver community.
Store hours at Hobby Lobby are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
