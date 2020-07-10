Fire units were dispatched at 3:41 a.m. Friday to a report of a mobile home on fire at the Vanridge Mobile Park located at 415 NE 194th St., Ridgefield.
Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrived prior to the fire units and reported that a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames and that nearby cars were catching fire. CCSO deputies also reported that all occupants of the home made it out safely. The first fire unit arrived at the scene at 3:48 a.m. to find the double-wide mobile home fully involved in fire, as well as three vehicles, a boat, and a shed that were burning. In addition, mobile homes on either side of the unit on fire were threatened by the flames. The primary mobile home and three vehicles are a total loss. The boat and the shed suffered minor damage.
Firefighters performed defensive fire operations, which focuses on protecting the surrounding homes and bringing the fire under control from the outside. The fire unit was too involved for firefighters to safely make entry.
Three adult occupants of the home were awakened by a neighbor pounding on the door and warning them that the porch was on fire. One of the occupants stated that he barely had time to grab clothing before exiting. It is unknown if smoke alarms were present, but none sounded to warn the occupants of the fire. The occupants will be assisted by the American Red Cross to help find temporary housing.
The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office. Units will be on scene until mid-morning to overhaul the fire and assist with the investigation.
— The Reflector
