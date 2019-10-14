A fire ravaged the inside of a trailer parked near 1st Street in downtown Battle Ground on Friday.
Scott Floyd, a resident of the trailer, said he smelled smoke and opened up the door to the bathroom to discover a fire. Following this discovery, he grabbed the animals living with him and went outside.
Battalion Chief Sean Smith said the probable cause of the fire was a propane heater that was placed too close to a wall in the trailer. The heater was hooked to a propane tank outside the trailer prior to its combustion.
Floyd said it was his last day of being in the trailer on the property as he was helping the property owner clean up debris.
No people or animals were injured.
