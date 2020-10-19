The Clark County Council is guaranteed to see a new face in its District 3 seat next year, as Republican Karen Bowerman and Democrat Jesse James seek to claim the seat currently occupied by Republican John Blom, who was defeated by the two in the August primary election.
Both candidates took part in a virtual forum hosted by the League of Women Voters Oct. 14, addressing questions on land use, the county manager position and the role of Clark County Public Health in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Land use
When asked about their opinions on protecting agricultural land, James pointed to issues in Brush Prairie where farmland was planned to have allowances for industrial activity, something that has stalled out since late 2018 and led to legal battles between the county and the operator of the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad. He said Bowerman had received campaign contributions from “the businessman” who was pushing for the allowance, likely referring to the railroad operator’s president, Eric Temple.
James said rather than “pave over” the farmland, in reference to a proposal for an asphalt plant to be included in the zone allowed for industrial use, he proposed hemp production and manufacturing as a better alternative that would utilize the farmland.
Bowerman said her focus would be on fairness for both urban and rural entities, regarding implementation of the state’s Growth Management Act. She said the county’s current target for urban-to-rural proportion blocked the ability for individuals to “live their dream” and live in a rural environment.
Bowerman’s statements fit with the following question which dealt with the county’s Buildable Lands Report which would be due in 2022, as candidates were asked what land uses they wished to be protected and how they would manage growth. For that question she reiterated that “the county should follow the clear criteria of the Growth Management Act,” adding that the county should make sure economic development was not “bogged down in red tape” through permitting processes, which could be alleviated by making the processes more predictable.
James said it was important to make sure expansion of cities’ urban growth boundaries did not increase urban sprawl. He said he would like to see walkable communities with mixed-use hubs and a variety of housing types, adding that reducing the dependence on automobile transportation would help ease traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions.
County manager: elected or appointed?
Candidates were asked as to whether the currently-appointed county manager position, which oversees executive government while the council oversees legislative duties, should be elected. Acknowledging pros and cons to both appointed and elected county manager positions, James said that should it be elected there should be requirements regarding experience and education for candidates. He stressed the importance of the county charter review commission, which will see 15 members elected to commissioner seats next month and who will propose changes which could include making the county manager elected.
Bowerman was more decided in her opinion, saying that the manager position should remain appointed by council. Continuity “not subject to the election process” was important for the position, she said, adding that qualifications, the necessity to fundraise for campaigns and accountability for the position also played into her stance.
Changes in criminal justice
Bowerman said replacing the Clark County jail was the major change needed for Clark County criminal justice, something that had been looked at for years including by an advisory committee which saw initial proposals financially “untenable.” She noted that the committee stopped short of making a recommendation to council last year, adding she was in favor of improvement and expansion of the existing facility over finding a new location.
Bowerman noted that any jail project would require bonding and likely voter approval.
Remarking that current county law enforcement was overworked, James said implementation of a crisis intervention team to handle certain calls for service, which comprised a medic and a social worker in civilian clothing, could cut down on the need for law enforcement response and save the county money. He added fewer arrests due to implementation of such a team would also reduce pressure on the jail, concurring that it did need to be replaced.
Homelessness and lack of affordable housing
When asked about solutions to affordable housing, James encouraged more accessory dwelling units, as well as improved public transit which would cut down on automotive costs, making the cost of living overall more affordable. He acknowledged that when eviction and foreclosure moratoriums expire with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic there would be a “serious houseless crisis on the horizon.”
Bowerman said that funding for programs to combat homelessness should not just be “giving a small house,” but should deal with underlying issues of substance or domestic abuse, or mental illness, adding that the county already has crisis intervention services in place which could help to address those issues.
Increased diversity
Both candidates agrees that more diversity in the public workforce and on county boards and commissions was important. Bowerman proposed ensurances in departments’ strategic plans that they represent the populations they service, adding that recruitment to advisory boards and commissions should work with groups representing diverse populations to make sure recruitment covers them.
James said “absolutely” that the county needed to increase its diversity in departments and county boards.
“We don’t need a quota system, we need mentorship,” James said, which would offer outreach and guidance before letting those individuals “take the lead while providing whatever support they request.”
Public Health
Regarding challenges faced by Clark County Public Health, James said it was important to have councilors who trusted the department’s expertise, especially in the wake of COVID-19.
“We do not need councilors arguing anecdotal stories with our top health official over the effectiveness of masks,” James remarked. He advocated for creating a board to address future pandemics.
Also relating Public Health’s challenges to the current pandemic, Bowerman said that the council needed to continue to be aggressive in securing some $80 million the county believes it should be receiving in COVID-19 relief funding. She was not in favor of creating any additional programs for the department, adding that current policies must be data-driven and based on current research.
