Last week, the Clark County Council appointed Aldo Veranzo to the county’s planning commission. Veranzo is set to finish an unfilled four-year term that ends on Dec. 31, 2022
Veranzo currently lives with his family near La Center and has more than 25 years of program management experience with multiple software companies. According to a news release, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Italian Studies and a master’s degree in Educational Administration and Curriculum from Gonzaga University.
“I care about what is happening in the county and what will unfold here in its future for all those who call this place home,” Veranzo wrote in his cover letter to the county. “I look forward to taking part and providing input into this process to keep Clark County a desirable place to live.”
The seven-member commission serves as an advisory board on matters dealing with the physical development of land in the unincorporated area of Clark County. Its members review policy proposals with general applicability, specific applicability such as annual review applications, and occasionally those which could be considered quasi-judicial.
