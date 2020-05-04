The Clark County Council is seeking nominations and applications to fill a vacant position on the three-member board that oversees Drainage Improvement District No. 5.
The position is for an unexpired term that ends in February of 2022. The position will then be put on the special district general election ballot for a four year, unexpired term.
Drainage Improvement District No. 5 includes the western Hockinson area bounded generally by Northeast 132nd Avenue on the west, Northeast 99th Street on the south, Northeast 182nd Avenue on the east and Northeast 159th Street on the north.
Applicants must be property owners within the drainage improvement district and registered voters in the state of Washington.
Drainage improvement district commissioners have authority to conduct business as needed to maintain and operate drainage systems, purchase property, enter into contracts and exercise powers set forth in state law.
Interested applicants should submit a brief letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666 or email her at michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
The application deadline for this position is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.