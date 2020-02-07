Clark County Medical Examiner releases sketch in hopes of identifying man found dead

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking help in the identification of a man found dead in the early morning hours of Jan. 28 near the 10900 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard in Vancouver.
The cause of death is pending at this time but no foul play is suspected.
He is a white male estimated age in late 60s with brown eyes, balding with grey hair. He was about 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds.
He was found wearing black and navy blue windbreaker jacket, a green and blue plaid shirt, black pants and brown hiker-style shoes.
Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office 564-397-8405.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.