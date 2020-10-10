The Clark County Manager is currently seeking applicants with an interest in government and educational access and cable television franchising to fill a volunteer position on the Telecommunications Commission. The position is for an unexpired three-year term that ends on April 30, 2023. All applicants must reside in Clark County.
The Telecommunications Commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Clark County Council and the Vancouver City Council on matters related to cable television and telecommunications issues. It makes reports, monitors compliance with city and county cable franchise agreements, and establishes rules and regulations regarding cable television and associated telecommunications issues. The commission also serves as an advisory body during cable franchise renewal negotiations with the cable operator.
The commission meets three to four times per year on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall, 415 W 6th St., Vancouver. Meetings are currently being held virtually due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Those interested can submit a letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666. Applicants also can send information by email to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
Application deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.