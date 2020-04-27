"Stay Safe"

Home decor shop Finishing Touch displays positive messages in the windows at its Main Street storefront April 26.

 Photo by Rick Bannan

With the statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order closing or requiring modifications for many businesses in Washington, shops on Battle Ground’s Main Street have had to either temporarily close or adapt.

On April 26, some businesses were closed, while others stayed open, albeit with different procedures to abide by Gov. Jay Inslee’s order. Restaurants advertised their takeout options, while some retail outlets noted remote sales.

Supplies

Urban Basics and Company advertises for mask-making supplies on its streetside sign April 26.

The Reflector took a lap around Main Street to get a feel for how the Old Town economy was reacting to response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order is set to expire May 4, though Inslee said last week that some of the restrictions may not be ready to be lifted in order to keep social distancing efforts to stop the spread of the disease successful.

Closed

Wags N’ Whiskers Pet Grooming displays a sign explaining its temporary closure due to COVID-19 response April 26.
Takeout

Barrel Mountain Brewing advertises modified operations to follow the statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order April 26.

