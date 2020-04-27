With the statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order closing or requiring modifications for many businesses in Washington, shops on Battle Ground’s Main Street have had to either temporarily close or adapt.
On April 26, some businesses were closed, while others stayed open, albeit with different procedures to abide by Gov. Jay Inslee’s order. Restaurants advertised their takeout options, while some retail outlets noted remote sales.
The Reflector took a lap around Main Street to get a feel for how the Old Town economy was reacting to response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order is set to expire May 4, though Inslee said last week that some of the restrictions may not be ready to be lifted in order to keep social distancing efforts to stop the spread of the disease successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.