Prairie High School sophomore and Clark College student Ellie Durgarian was recently named a member of the inaugural Equity in Civics Youth Fellowship. The fellowship is a part of the iCivics program, which was founded in 2009 by former United States Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and serves as a program that teaches and encourages students to be knowledgeable, curious and engaged in civic life.
The year-long fellowship program will engage high school students from all over the country with representatives from rural towns and large cities as well as ethnic diversity.
“The whole goal of the fellowship is to empower young people and advocate for civic education,” Durgarian said.
To apply for the program, Durgarian had to respond to a questionnaire with short-form essay questions on topics such as “how can we improve civic education” and “what does equity in civic education mean to you.”
As for why she decided to apply for the fellowship, Durgarian said she “owes it all” to her eighth grade history teacher Beth Doughty.
“She inspired my love of civics 100 percent,” Durgarian said. “She contacted me about the (iCivics) opportunity and I applied and ended up getting in, which was very surprising to me. I owe it all to her.”
Students in the Equity in Civics Youth Fellowship program work together with “equity amplifiers” to discuss civic engagement among the youth. Durgarian used the example of teaching kids about a person's role in a democracy.
“If you teach kids about voting and really teach them things like ‘here’s how you register’ and ‘here’s what your vote does’ they will feel empowered and think they can actually make a difference,” Durgarian explained. “Look at this last election. We made history for the most people turning out (to vote). We need to be breaking our records every year. We need to have every person voting to represent the whole country, not just part of it.”
The fellowship goes further than working to teach youths about how powerful a vote is. Durgarian explained that civic education also includes teaching kids what a government does and “what it does for people of all backgrounds.”
Durgarian said schools in the country need to have more representation in the educational process as well as fighting for equitable school funding.
“Some school districts get more funding than others based on their geography,” Durgarian said. “Fighting for equitable funding is really important (because) everyone in the world has the right to a fair education.”
In terms of representation, the iCivics fellowship not only has members from extremely rural and extremely urban parts of America, it also focuses on having a diverse makeup of ethnic backgrounds, from cacuasians to Native Americans. As a member of the Chickasaw Nation tribe, Durgarian represents one of the diverse groups in the fellowship. Creating a conversation around Native American history and increasing education around the subject is extremely important to her mission.
“It’s not talked about a lot in schools,” Durgarian said about Native American history. “My great grandmother went to ‘Indian School’ and they tried to remove her culture from her, and the fact that I only know that because my family told me is not acceptable.”
Durgarian used her experience as an example to explain why representation is important. With representation from low income areas, high income areas and more, the iCivics team works to ensure education around civics involvement is fair and representative for an “all encompassing” education.
To help get the world out, Durgarian and the other fellows in the program are building a social media campaign that is set to launch next March. The group meets over Zoom meetings and discusses what the needs of the students and populations in their respective areas are. Durgarian mentioned how the needs of someone in small town Michigan are different than her needs and so on.
“I think this is great. I love that there’s so many people involved now. Where else can you get young people representing different backgrounds from all over the country in one place. Everyone talks about their issues really eloquently and I’m always amazed at how well they can articulate their ideas,” she said. “I love discussing issues with these people, they know what they’re talking about.”
