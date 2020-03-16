Climbing permits for Mount St. Helens are scheduled to go on sale at 7 a.m. March 18 through recreation.gov.
Permits are required for all climbers year-round, but between April 1 and Oct. 31 the number of climbers is limited to protect the volcano’s natural resources. During this period, permits must be purchased online in advance. Climbing permits for trips during these months will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on recreation.gov for $15 per person with a $6 fee per permit reservation. Climbing groups are limited to 12 people per permit.
The person purchasing the permit will need to enter the names of all climbers in the group. Each climber in the group will need to carry their identification that matches the list of climbers on the permit. Permit holders will be able to change the members of the climbing group, as well as cancel or refund climbing permits until 14 days before their climb. Climbers will also be able to show a digitally downloaded version of their permit in lieu of a paper copy.
— The Reflector
