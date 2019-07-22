Battle Ground City Councilor Philip Johnson (first elected in 2011) is facing two opponents in the coming election who disagree with Washington’s new gun law, I-1639. The majority of Battle Ground voters voted against the initiative last year, but it was passed with a state-wide vote. Johnson is standing by enforcing the law. He said that going against the initiative would equate to voter nullification given its state-wide approval. Do you believe Johnson’s commitment to upholding the law will hurt him in the election?

