The city of Battle Ground and Clark County Fire District 3 have scheduled public meetings to answer questions regarding the annexation proposal on the Feb. 11 Special Election ballot. Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters in the city and fire district on or before Jan.24. The proposal must be approved by voters in both communities to take effect.
Meeting dates and times are as follows:
6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Battle Ground City Hall (Room 148), 109 SW 1st St., Battle Ground.
5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Hockinson Fire Station, 17718 NE 159th St., Brush Prairie.
Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Battle Ground City Hall (Room 148).
6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Hockinson Fire Station.
Currently Battle Ground contracts with Fire District 3 for fire services, though the contract is poised to exceed more than what the city collects in property tax, a release from the city announcing the meetings stated. Should annexation not pass the city would have to cut emergency service level and other community services to balance the budget.
Effects of annexation included city residents paying directly into the fire district’s property tax levy. While that would be a tax increase, Battle Ground has passed a resolution that would cut utility rates for water, sewer and stormwater almost in half, according to the release.
Annexation would also allow for representation of the city in fire district decisions and would aid in long-term planning, according to the relase.
“We are the closest emergency services provider for Battle Ground,” Fire District 3 Chief Scott Sorenson stated in the release. “It makes sense that we operate as one entity. Annexation protects the level and quality of emergency services for residents of both communities.”
More information is available at cityofbg.org/FireAnnexation. Battle Ground City Manager Erin Erdman also welcomes questions at (360) 342-5005 or erin.erdman@cityofbg.org. Fire District residents are encouraged to visit fire3.org, or contact Chief Scott Sorenson at (360) 892-2331 or scott@fire3.org.
— The Reflector
