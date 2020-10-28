The City of Battle Ground is conducting a periodic review of its Shoreline Master Program (SMP) as required by the Washington State Shoreline Management Act. Areas of the city that have shoreline designation are located in the southeast quadrant and border Salmon Creek.
The city adopted its current SMP in 2012 and the focus of periodic review is to ensure consistency with changes to state law made since its adoption. The review will also address consistency with the city’s comprehensive plan and development regulations.
The public is invited to review and engage with city staff and other stakeholders throughout the SMP review process. Project documents, meeting announcements and other resources are posted online at cityofbg.org/374/shoreline-master-program.
A presentation on the SMP update will be held during the Planning Commission Meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Planning Commission meetings are always open to the public and instructions on how to join can be found at cityofbg.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_10282020-457.
